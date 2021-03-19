STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala woman who jumped off terrace to save her six-month-old baby dies; autopsy on Friday

Nima was playing with her daughter Nifa on the terrace of the apartment when the tragic incident occurred.

Published: 19th March 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 02:00 PM

Kerala accident

Nima was staying with her sisters and mother on the topmost floor after her house was sold recently. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The autopsy of a 25-year-old woman, who died while trying to save her six-month-old child from falling off a three-storied apartment, will be held at the Medical College Hospital here on Friday.

Nima, the wife of Abu Fazal who is working in Dubai, fell to death from the terrace of their apartment near Edava on Thursday while trying to save her child.

Nima was playing with her daughter Nifa on the terrace of the apartment when the tragic incident occurred.

Ayiroor police said Nima was staying with her sisters and mother on the topmost floor after her house was sold recently.

The woman had taken her child to the terrace around 12 pm. 

The toddler fell through the grills installed on the parapet wall. In a bid to save her, Nima jumped off the building. Though the baby had a miraculous escape as she fell on a heap of thermocol and used clothes, Nima suffered severe injuries after her head hit the sunshade. 

Nima, who was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, died during the treatment. According to the doctors, she received six fractures on her skull.

