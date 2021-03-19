LDF election manifesto: Welfare pension to be hiked to Rs 2500, new scheme for housewives

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left government's election manifesto, released by CPM state secretary in-charge A Vijayaragavan on Friday, reveals the intensification of the state government's 'welfare politics' in the face of its toughest electoral battle to retain power.

The manifesto promises to hike welfare pension to Rs 2,500 in a phased manner apart from promising a pension scheme for housewives in the state. It also proposes to hike the floor price of rubber to Rs 250 in a phased manner and create 40 lakh employment opportunities in Kerala.

Around 900 suggestions were made in the election manifesto based on 50 programmes to usher in a new phase of development in Kerala in the next five years. “Of the 600 promises made in the previous election manifesto, the Left government has fulfilled 580. The manifesto is prepared foreseeing a second term for the Left government,” said Vijayaragavan.

In the case of women entry in Sabarimala, the stance on the Left government on the issue was not included in the manifesto as it is a secular front, said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran in reply to a question, while Vijayaragavan made it clear that the Chief Minister has expressed his stance on the issue in public.

Highlights in the manifesto

40 lakhs employment opportunities will be created in the state

Proposal to hike the income of farmers by 50 per cent

Welfare pensions to be hiked to Rs 2500 in phased manner

Pension scheme for housewives

Proposal to bring in investment to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore in five years to strengthen the public sector

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will be increased to 3 lakhs from the current 1.4 lakhs unit

Special schemes for reviving the sick industries

Rs 60,000 crore for basic infrastructure development works

Development loan ranging from Rs 1 lakhs to Rs 15 lakhs for 45 lakhs families as part of poverty alleviation

Special consideration for Pravasi rehabilitation

Special schemes for achieving self sufficiency in milk, egg and vegetable production

Rs 5000 crore package for coastal development

Measure to ensure houses for all tribal families in the state

Old age homes will be increased

Projects for strengthening higher education

1.5 lakh homes would be set up in a year

Special consideration for preserving art forms and language

Transgrid project to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore to ensure no power shortage till 2040

NRI deposits will be received after developing Kerala Bank

Social policing to be strengthened

Special rules will be formed on a war footing in government, quasi-government, cooperative and public sector units to report vacancies to the PSC

State will publish its progress report in each year