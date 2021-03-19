Posters against CK Janu surface in Sultan Bathery

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Posters have appeared in Sultan Bathery town against Janadhipathiya Rashtriya Sabha chairperson CK Janu who is contesting as the NDA candidate in Sultan Bathery. The posters titled ‘Save BJP and Save NDA’ cautioned against fielding Janu as she was an opportunist and the party should not spend money on her. It also urged the leadership to understand the sentiments of the party workers. The poster also highlighted the Sabarimala issue.

Janu had quit the BJP-led front after she was fielded as the NDA candidate in the previous assembly elections. She returned to the front claiming that the NDA would resolve the issues of the tribal community.

Her decision to contest the elections, taken after holding discussions with the BJP central leadership, has created dissent with a few local BJP leaders.

Janu is confident she will receive more votes in this election. Mathan Lal, Sultan Bathery BJP constituency president said the party’s electioneering is in full swing in the constituency. “The party leadership will hold discussions to resolve any issue with the candidature,” he said.