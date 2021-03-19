Two die after their car falls into Vamanapuram river in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two persons died after the car in which they were travelling plunged into the Vamanapuram river near Pulimoottu Kadavu under Chirayinkeezhu police station limits on Friday early morning.

The deceased persons have been identified as 58-year-old Madhu and Jyothidath (55). Both were residents of Pandakashala.

According to the police, the victims were returning after attending the Sarkara Temple festival when the accident took place.

The vehicle reportedly fell into the river from where a portion of the road did not have protective fencing.

The locals informed the Fire and Rescue Services officials.