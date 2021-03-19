Vote for parties sympathetic to issues faced by farmers: INFAM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The national committee of the Indian Farmers’ Movement (Infam) has urged farmers in the state to cast their votes only in favour of political parties sympathetic to issues faced by them. Addressing the national committee meeting held at the Pastoral Orientation Centre (POC) in Kochi, Infam patron Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil called upon farmers to discuss various parties’ response to farmers’ issues.

“The government should follow the policy adopted by Karnataka and Goa, and redefine Ecologically Fragile Lands and Eco Sensitive Zones by completely excluding farmlands and human habitations. Steps should be taken to declare wild boars, monkeys and deer as vermin.

The government should also constitute a Farmers’ Pension Welfare Fund and provide `10,000 as pension to farmers above the age of 60,” he said.

Infam national chairman Fr Joseph Ottaplakkal, general secretary Fr Antony Kozhuvanal, KCBC deputy secretary general Fr Jacob G Palackappilly and others spoke.