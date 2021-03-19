Vote for those ensuring rights of all sections of society: KCBC to faithful

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) on Thursday issued a press release urging the faithful and society to vote for ideal candidates after analysing their development plans. KCBC also said that it has taken an open stand towards political parties. Voters were asked to choose a government which will ensure the rights of all sections of society.

“People should keep that in mind and give importance to the common good of the state. Casting the vote is the responsibility of every citizen. Being a state which leads the country on several fronts, Kerala should become the role model in political affairs too,” said the statement.

“Kerala needs people’s representatives who can rise above rigid communal-caste-religious and political biases. People should vote for those who take a serious view of issues which have been repeatedly seeking attention of the government,” the release said.

Candidates and parties ensuring reservation for Dalit Christians, generating employment for youth and maintaining transparency in appointments should be promoted.“Steps should be taken to protect and provide fair wages for working class people, including farmers, construction workers and migrant labourers. People should vote for good governance,” said the statement. The press release was undersigned by KCBC president Cardinal George Alenchery, vice- president Bishop Varghese Chakkalakal and secretary general Bishop Joseph Mar Thomas.