BJP candidate’s floral tribute at martyrs’ column at Punnapra-Vayalar kicks up row

A controversy erupted as the NDA candidate in Alappuzha assembly constituency paid floral tribute at the Punnapra-Vayalar martyrs’ column here on Friday.

Published: 20th March 2021 05:40 AM

BJP candidate in Alappuzha Sandeep Vachaspathi paying floral tributes at Punnapra-Vayalar martyrs’ column on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A controversy erupted as the NDA candidate in Alappuzha assembly constituency paid floral tribute at the Punnapra-Vayalar martyrs’ column here on Friday. Sandeep Vachaspathi of BJP entered the compound owned jointly by both CPM and CPI district committees along with a few workers and paid floral tributes. The CPM and CPI alleged that he had entered the compound after breaking open its gate.

After visiting the historic square, Sandeep said the martyrs are the example of the Communist conspiracy. “Many sacrificed their lives for the Communist party leaders who deceived them and led them to martyrdom.” P P Chitharanjan, LDF candidate, said Sandeep’s was a purposeful action to create division among the people.

“The martyrs’ column is a memorial of Communists who had sacrificed their lives for independence. The sacrifice was part of the country’s struggle for independence and Sandeep’s entry into the column is despicable,” Chitharanjan said. District secretary of CPI T J Anjalose said the BJP candidate and others entered the compound after destroying the lock of the gate.

“We have lodged a complaint with the DGP and district police chief. The RSS and Sangh Parivar organisations are trying to redraw the history of the country and the BJP candidate’s action was part of that move. The RSS or Sangh Parivar organisations did not play any role in the country’s independence struggle. We will face the move politically,” he said.

