Chandy drops hints, Irikkur standoff to be over by Saturday

Chandy admitted to them that he could not protect the group’s interests during seat allocation. 

Published: 20th March 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The rebellion in the Congress over the UDF decision to give Irikkur assembly seat to Kerala Congress P J Joseph faction is likely to die down as former chief minister Oommen Chandy held discussions with the dissident leaders of ‘A’ group here on Friday. Speaking to reporters later, Chandy said the sentiments expressed and protests by ‘A’ group leaders in Irikkur are quite justified and natural. 

“I have come here to hear them out and I fully accept their arguments. Everybody wants to end the stalemate. An amicable decision will be taken on Saturday after discussing the issue with KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, K Sudhakaran, MP, and Ramesh Chennithala,” said Chandy. “As of now, our priority is to stand united during the elections and win the seat,” he said.  

As Chandy left for Thiruvananthapuram on Friday after holding discussions with ‘A’ group leaders, there are enough indications that the stalemate is coming to an end.It is learnt that the ‘A’ group leaders have expressed their strong resentment against awarding the Irikkur seat, which had been their stronghold for years, to an ally which has no base in the area. Chandy admitted to them that he could not protect the group’s interests during seat allocation. 

As part of the compromise formula, Sony Sebastian, who is the ‘A’ group nominee in Irikkur, would be given a prominent organisational post. Considering this assurance from their top leader, local leaders would likely to end their protest against official candidate Sajeev Joseph. As of now, the entire ‘A’ group has been abstaining from campaigning for him.

UDF Oommen Chandy Kerala Elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
