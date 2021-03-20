Kerala polls: Oommen Chandy's son-in-law, Malayalam director Lal join corporate group Twenty20

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy's son-in-law Varghese George and Malayalam film director Lal on Saturday joined the corporate-backed organisation Twenty20 which is making its debut in the assembly polls after scripting success in four panchayats in Ernakulam in the local body polls.

Varghese George is the husband of Oommen Chandy’s elder daughter Mariya. He joined the party at an advisory committee meeting held here. Varghese has been working abroad and decided to join Twenty20 after being impressed by the performance of the Kizhakkambalam panchayat ruled by it.

Kochouseph Chittilappilly, chairman of the Twenty20 advisory committee, handed over the membership to Varghese Joseph. George will serve as advisory committee member and youth wing coordinator of the organisation.

Lal and his son-in-law Alan Antony also joined Twenty-20. While Lal has been appoinated as an advisory committee member of the party, Alan will be president of the youth wing.

Earlier, actor Sreenivasan and director Siddique also joined Twenty 20 as members of the advisory committee chaired by industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly.