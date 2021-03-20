NYAY, financial aid to housewives and 5 lakh houses among highlights of UDF manifesto

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme promising to provide monthly financial support of Rs 6000 to underprivileged families, Rs 2000 monthly support to housewives in the 40-60 age group and construction of five lakh houses under the Life scheme are among the highlights of the UDF manifesto released on Saturday.

The UDF released its election manifesto countering the claims put forth by the LDF on Friday. The peoples' manifesto has been prepared after holding exhaustive deliberations with a cross section of people from across the state. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala released the manifesto, “Prosperous Kerala, Global Kerala” in the presence of all the UDF allies at Hotel Mascot here on Saturday.

If the welfare pension being given by the LDF government has been Rs 2500 per month, the UDF has promised Rs 3000 per month. A welfare pension revision commission in the model of pay commission will also be formed if the UDF government comes to power.

Chennithala said while the state is known for its welfare measures and development programmes, the aim of the UDF is to ensure that it is known for its world class infrastructure and corruption free governance.

"Manifesto is a Bible, Quran and Gita as far as UDF is concerned. The UDF is duty bound to ensure that the claims made in the manifesto are implemented," said Chennithala.

Taking a leaf out of the Rajasthan government’s model, the UDF has also envisaged launching a “peace and harmony department” to curb the rise in political conflicts and murders. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who headed the committee in preparing the UDF’s peoples’ manifesto opined that the emphasis is on how children can be educated and made employable.

Highlights

* NYAY scheme for providing monthly aid of Rs 6000 to underprivileged families, annual aid of Rs 72, 000 which would eradicate poverty

* Rs 2000 monthly aid to housewives who belong to 40-60 age group and are not beneficiaries of NYAY scheme

* Priority ration card to everyone, 5 kg ration rice to all the white ration card holders

* 5 lakh houses to eligible people under LIFE scheme, corruption will be probed and discrepancies in the LIFE scheme will be rectified

* Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) will be resumed

* Mothers who are writing PSC exams will be given two years concession

* PSC will be reformed to bring in transparency and show commitment to job seekers

* Automated scheme will be brought in to report vacancies in PSC and also to create advice memo

* Stringent action will be taken against those officials who don’t report vacancies and if delay is created to appoint eligible applicants

* Stimulus package to bounce back from Covid-19

* No Bills Hospital will be set up across the state which will provide free treatment

* Legislation will be brought in to address the Sabarimala issue

* Rs 250 per kg support price will be set up for rubber and Rs 30 for paddy

* Steps will be brought in to ensure the assets of the sea go to fishermen

* Diesel, petrol and kerosene subsidy will be provided to the fishermen

* High power committee to review the reformation in the education sector

* Digital divide will be erased

* Unemployed M Phil and PhD holders will be provided Rs 7000 and Rs 10,000 respectively for three years

* Steps to be taken to enhance the status of ease of doing business

* Experience based tourism destination will be formed

* Public Health Department will be formed

* Mothers belonging to the ST category who do not have a government job will be provided with Rs 3000 monthly allowance for six months

* State Vigilance Commission will be formed to eradicate corruption

* Rs 700 minimum wages will be enforced

* Forest Rights Act will be implemented

* Special financial aid to differently abled for purchasing vehicles.