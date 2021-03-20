STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PJ Joseph, Mons quit MLA posts; uncertainty prevails over poll symbol

Joseph and Mons had won the previous election as KC (M) candidates and hence decided to resign their positions as part of the move to avoid legal and technical issues in contesting the election.

Published: 20th March 2021 05:39 AM

Kerala Congress leader PJ Joseph leads the prayer along with PC Thomas, and his family before leaving from his home in Purapuzha in Thodupuzha to submit his nomination papers on Friday | Shiyami

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: It appears that political fallout of the overnight merger of Kerala Congress factions led by PJ Joseph and PC Thomas continues to disturb the party as uncertainty still looms large over ensuring a single election symbol for its candidates contesting in the assembly elections. Meanwhile, party MLAs P J Joseph and Mons Joseph on Friday resigned from their membership in the assembly shortly before filing their nomination papers to avoid legal possibilities of disqualification.

Joseph and Mons had won the previous election as KC (M) candidates and hence decided to resign their positions as part of the move to avoid legal and technical issues in contesting the election. Party leadership in a press release issued here said that resignation letters were sent to the office of the assembly Speaker and the office confirmed that it was received there.

According to sources, contesting elections as the candidate of a political party while being an MLA of another political party may lead to disqualification, which was the reason behind resignation.Earlier, Kerala Congress chairman P J Joseph and deputy chairman held discussions at Joseph’s residence in Purappuzha over ensuring a common election symbol for its candidates. Though Thomas and Joseph tried to retrieve their old symbol ‘bicycle,’ it didn’t fructify owing to delay in placing the application before the Election Commission of India. 

“Now, we have sought ‘tractor’ as a common symbol for our candidates from the Election Commission. Besides, coconut trees and football were placed as the second and third options as well. We expect a decision on the symbol by Saturday,” said P C Thomas.At the same time, there are reports that the EC is unlikely to accept the request, which has been sent at the last minute of the nomination filing process. In such a situation, returning officers will allot symbols to respective candidates depending on the claims. 

