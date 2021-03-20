Setback for BJP as Kannur district president's nomination rejected in Thalasserry seat

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The nomination of the BJP's Kannur district president N Haridas has been rejected by the returning officer of Thalasserry constituency on Saturday.

The nomination paper was rejected during scrutiny on the grounds that the candidate had failed to submit the original documents which should be filed along with the affidavit.

Instead of the original documents, Haridas had filed copies of the documents, it is said. Since there are no dummy candidates for the BJP in Thalasserry, the NDA will not have a candidate here. LDF candidate and sitting MLA Shamseer and MP Aravindakshan of UDF are in the fray in Thalasserry.

"The nomination has been rejected on technical grounds. This is against the spirit of democracy. We will move court regarding this incident," said Haridas.