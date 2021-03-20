STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swapna Suresh-Pinarayi link: ED to challenge Crime Branch case

The ED on Monday wrote to the State Police Chief to take action against the women police officers for giving a false statement against ED officials.

Published: 20th March 2021 05:12 AM

Swapna Suresh

Swapna Suresh (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will legally challenge the Crime Branch case against its officials for allegedly threatening and recording the false statement of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh about the involvement of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. According to ED officials, the FIR will not sustain as Swapna has not lodged any complaint that she was forced to give a statement.

“The Crime Branch has registered an FIR based on the statement given by women police officials who were on guard duty when Swapna was in custody at our office. Swapna has not given a complaint that she was threatened or her false statement was recorded. She has given a confession statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC in Customs case in which similar details were revealed. Customs had revealed it at the Kerala High Court. It is an unprecedented move and Crime Branch is attempting to derail our probe,” the ED officer said.

The ED on Monday wrote to the State Police Chief to take action against the women police officers for giving a false statement against ED officials. “Now we will challenge the FIR and related matter at the court,” the officer said.

