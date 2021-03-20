Three of family found dead at their Thrissur home

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Three members of a family were found dead at their residence in Mambully near Kandassankadavu on Friday. The deceased are Gopalan, 70, wife Mallika, 60, and their son Rijoy, 35. While Gopalan and the son were found hanging in the hall, Mallika’s body was in her room.According to the police, the family, which stays near the Korathu temple, was in possession of the keys to the temple.

The incident came to light after a neighbour arrived at the house on Friday morning to collect the keys from them, and found the keys along with a suicide note. The suiccide note said the family has decided to end their lives, but did not specify the reason for taking the extreme step. Anthikad police said Rijoy’s estranged wife had recently lodged a domestic abuse complaint against Rijoy and his mother.