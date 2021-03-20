STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

We will win 9/10 seats: PJ Joseph

Published: 20th March 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

P J Joseph (in pic) made the announcement on Saturday while declaring the names of party candidates for the polls (File Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

Why did Mons Joseph and you quit as MLAs?
We didn't want to face issues related to technicalities regarding the Anti-Defection Law at the last minute. So, it was as a precautionary step (against any move by KC(M) seeking disqualification).

Will you be campaigning across Kerala as you have just recovered from Covid-19?
Mostly, I'll restrict myself to Thodupuzha, where I'm contesting. Doctors have advised me against extensive travel and campaigning. If any of the UDF candidates require my presence, I'll try to be there.

What's the status of your plan to have a common symbol for all your 10 candidates?
We have submitted three symbols to the EC — ‘farmer driving a tractor’, ‘coconut grove’ and ‘football’. We are hopeful of getting the first one as our symbol.

P C Thomas says he quit NDA as he was not offered seats. But he can't contest from the merged entity as your candidates were finalised earlier. Your comments.

If you remember, we had been in merger talks for the last four months. P C Thomas had only one demand. That he be made the deputy chairman, which we agreed to.

How many seats will your party win? Give a realistic assessment.
Realistically speaking, I'm hopeful of winning nine out of the 10 seats we are contesting. We will win all seats where we are in a direct fight with the KC(M).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PJ Joseph Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp