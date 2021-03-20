We will win 9/10 seats: PJ Joseph

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

Why did Mons Joseph and you quit as MLAs?

We didn't want to face issues related to technicalities regarding the Anti-Defection Law at the last minute. So, it was as a precautionary step (against any move by KC(M) seeking disqualification).

Will you be campaigning across Kerala as you have just recovered from Covid-19?

Mostly, I'll restrict myself to Thodupuzha, where I'm contesting. Doctors have advised me against extensive travel and campaigning. If any of the UDF candidates require my presence, I'll try to be there.

What's the status of your plan to have a common symbol for all your 10 candidates?

We have submitted three symbols to the EC — ‘farmer driving a tractor’, ‘coconut grove’ and ‘football’. We are hopeful of getting the first one as our symbol.

P C Thomas says he quit NDA as he was not offered seats. But he can't contest from the merged entity as your candidates were finalised earlier. Your comments.

If you remember, we had been in merger talks for the last four months. P C Thomas had only one demand. That he be made the deputy chairman, which we agreed to.

How many seats will your party win? Give a realistic assessment.

Realistically speaking, I'm hopeful of winning nine out of the 10 seats we are contesting. We will win all seats where we are in a direct fight with the KC(M).