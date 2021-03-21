STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED moves SC to cancel Sivasankar’s bail

Decision follows Crime Branch FIR against ED for forcing gold smuggling case accused to depose against CM

Published: 21st March 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 05:05 AM

M Sivasankar being taken to the economic offence court in Kochi.

M Sivasankar being taken to the economic offence court in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has informed the Supreme Court that M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the chief minister and an accused in the gold smuggling case, has been influencing other accused and is using the state machinery to fabricate false evidence against the investigating officer and ED. Hence, the ED sought urgent intervention of the SC to cancel the bail granted to Sivasankar by the Kerala High Court. The ED had earlier filed a petition seeking to cancel the bail which is pending before the court.

The ED move came in the wake of the Crime Branch registering an FIR against ED officers for allegedly forcing Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the gold smuggling case, to depose against CM.ED submitted that Sivasankar is creating false statements containing allegations against the ED investigating officer that he is putting pressure on one of the prime accused to name the chief minister in the gold smuggling case by two woman police constables who were allegedly on guard duty during custody of Swapna Suresh from August 5 to August 17, 2020. The statements of the woman police officers before the police probing the case pertaining to the leakage of Swapna’s video clip were also leaked to the media.

Siji Vijayan, civil police officer, Palarivattom police station, deposed that most of the questions asked by the ED officers were framed in such a way as to force Swapna to say the chief minister’s name. However, Swapna Suresh did not level any such allegation. It was further reported in the media that Sandeep Nair, who is in judicial custody and also serving detention under COFEPOSA, has sent a petition before Sessions Court, Ernakulam, containing allegations that he was harassed by an ED officer to name the chief minister of Kerala and three ministers in the gold smuggling case and also to name the son of a top political leader.

ED submitted that a false allegation of the accused is being made to subvert the investigation. The investigating officer had never recorded the statement of the accused in Judicial custody. These were cooked up stories to tarnish the image of the investigating agency and to sabotage the ongoing probe with the help of highly influential accused and other persons.

The civil police officers are intimidating the investigating officer by giving false statements and the state government is also giving statements that it is going to register a case against the directorate as well as the investigating officer leading to an unprecedented situation wherein the implementation of rule of law would be highly difficult. Releasing Sivasankar on bail precipitated the entire episode and he is using his influence to derail the ongoing investigation with the help of the state government machinery, the ED stated.

CUSTOMS SUMMONS KODIYERI’S WIFE FOR QUIZZING ON TUESDAY 

Kochi: Customs, which is probing the dollar smuggling case, has issued a second notice to senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s wife S R Vinodhini to appear for interrogation on Tuesday. This after the customs found that Vinodhini was using one of the six iPhones gifted by Unitac Builders MD Santhosh Eapen to persons who helped him secure the LIFE Mission contract. Customs found the SIM card used in the phone was taken in her name. The customs had issued its first notice early this month. But, Vinodhini did not turn up claiming that she didn’t receive the notice. “This time the notice has been delivered at the apartment where she lives. We have also sent a copy of the notice via email and WhatsApp. She has not challenged the notice legally and we expect her to appear on Tuesday at our Kochi office,” a customs officer said.

