STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Floral tributes at memorial: CPM alleges conspiracy

The BJP has insulted the martyr’s column as part of a high-level conspiracy, said the CPM secretariat.

Published: 21st March 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate in Alappuzha Sandeep Vachaspathi paying floral tributes at Punnapra-Vayalar martyrs’ column on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the BJP candidate in Alappuzha constituency paid floral tributes at the Punnapra - Vayalar memorial, the CPM leadership has come down heavily on the action, terming it insulting, primitive and provocative. The BJP has insulted the martyr’s column as part of a high-level conspiracy, said the CPM secretariat.

In a statement issued here, the CPM said the BJP candidate encroached into the memorial. “The memorial is on a property owned by the district secretaries of the CPM and the CPI. The BJP candidate paying floral tributes here is illegal and amounts to insulting the martyrs,” said the statement.

The CPM leadership alleged that the action was made with the knowledge of the BJP top leadership. “The representative of a party that has built a temple for Nathuram Godse, attempted to insult Punnapra Vayalar martyrs, under the cover of Modi rule. The action comes at a time when the Indian Council of Historic Research under the Union Government has been trying to remove the Punnapra - Vayalar uprising from the list of freedom struggles,” said the CPM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Kerala Elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp