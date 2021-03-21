Floral tributes at memorial: CPM alleges conspiracy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the BJP candidate in Alappuzha constituency paid floral tributes at the Punnapra - Vayalar memorial, the CPM leadership has come down heavily on the action, terming it insulting, primitive and provocative. The BJP has insulted the martyr’s column as part of a high-level conspiracy, said the CPM secretariat.

In a statement issued here, the CPM said the BJP candidate encroached into the memorial. “The memorial is on a property owned by the district secretaries of the CPM and the CPI. The BJP candidate paying floral tributes here is illegal and amounts to insulting the martyrs,” said the statement.

The CPM leadership alleged that the action was made with the knowledge of the BJP top leadership. “The representative of a party that has built a temple for Nathuram Godse, attempted to insult Punnapra Vayalar martyrs, under the cover of Modi rule. The action comes at a time when the Indian Council of Historic Research under the Union Government has been trying to remove the Punnapra - Vayalar uprising from the list of freedom struggles,” said the CPM.