INTERVIEW | Centre ready to bring petroleum products under GST, but are states willing?, asks Anurag Thakur

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur has said that the Centre was trying to address the rising prices of fuel and cooking gas. In an exclusive interview to TNIE, the Minister said the Centre is willing to bring petroleum products under GST so as to reduce the price provided the states too come on board. He added that the LDF government was rebranding projects of the Union government as it doesn't have enough schemes of its own to showcase before the people.

Excerpts:

Q: Won't the steep hike in fuel and cooking gas prices adversely affect the BJP's electoral prospects? Is the Centre doing anything to address it?

A: It's a major issue but what is preventing the Kerala government from cutting down its share of tax? The Centre is open to the idea of bringing petroleum products under GST so as to reduce its price. But it depends on the states too, as they have to decide whether they are willing to do so. If all the states come on board, the states as well as Centre can jointly think about cutting down certain taxes.

Q: The state government recently slapped a case on ED officials probing gold smuggling and other cases. Will this hamper the ongoing investigation in such cases?

A: Why is the Chief Minister shying away from a free and fair probe by the ED which wants to bring out the truth? What is troubling the state government? Regarding the case slapped by the state police, ED is well equipped to handle it. Our legal system has many avenues to address such issues.

Q: BJP has alleged that various welfare schemes of Narendra Modi government are being rebranded and appropriated as LDF schemes?

A: The Narendra Modi government has never tried to take credit for the numerous welfare measures it has undertaken for the poor and the downtrodden, especially during the time of the pandemic. But if the LDF government is rebranding the projects of the central government, it means they don't have enough schemes of their own to showcase before the people of Kerala.

Q: BJP has raised the issue of 'love jihad' in a big way in the state. Do you think the LDF government is doing enough to curb such practices?

A: Many states have already brought in religious freedom laws to stop conversions through marriage or by fraudulent means. The LDF government is shying away from enacting such a legislation. It is also soft on organisations that work against the safety and security of the country.