STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

INTERVIEW | Centre ready to bring petroleum products under GST, but are states willing?, asks Anurag Thakur

The minister said that the LDF government was rebranding projects of the Union government as it doesn't have enough schemes of its own to showcase before the people.

Published: 21st March 2021 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Anurag Thakur Union Minister of State for Finance

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur has said that the Centre was trying to address the rising prices of fuel and cooking gas. In an exclusive interview to TNIE, the Minister said the Centre is willing to bring petroleum products under GST so as to reduce the price provided the states too come on board. He added that the LDF government was rebranding projects of the Union government as it doesn't have enough schemes of its own to showcase before the people.

Excerpts:

Q: Won't the steep hike in fuel and cooking gas prices adversely affect the BJP's electoral prospects? Is the Centre doing anything to address it?

A: It's a major issue but what is preventing the Kerala government from cutting down its share of tax? The Centre is open to the idea of bringing petroleum products under GST so as to reduce its price. But it depends on the states too, as they have to decide whether they are willing to do so. If all the states come on board, the states as well as Centre can jointly think about cutting down certain taxes.

Q: The state government recently slapped a case on ED officials probing gold smuggling and other cases. Will this hamper the ongoing investigation in such cases?

A: Why is the Chief Minister shying away from a free and fair probe by the ED which wants to bring out the truth? What is troubling the state government? Regarding the case slapped by the state police, ED is well equipped to handle it. Our legal system has many avenues to address such issues.

Q: BJP has alleged that various welfare schemes of Narendra Modi government are being rebranded and appropriated as LDF schemes?

A: The Narendra Modi government has never tried to take credit for the numerous welfare measures it has undertaken for the poor and the downtrodden, especially during the time of the pandemic. But if the LDF government is rebranding the projects of the central government, it means they don't have enough schemes of their own to showcase before the people of Kerala.

Q: BJP has raised the issue of 'love jihad' in a big way in the state. Do you think the LDF government is doing enough to curb such practices?
A: Many states have already brought in religious freedom laws to stop conversions through marriage or by fraudulent means. The LDF government is shying away from enacting such a legislation. It is also soft on organisations that work against the safety and security of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala government Anurag Thakur
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp