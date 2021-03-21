STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala elections: Welfare and happiness in UDF manifesto

Cong-led front promises to increase welfare pension to Rs 3,000, set up ministry of happiness, legislation for Sabarimala, reform at PSC

Congress Flag

Congress flag used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Left front released its poll manifesto with ‘welfare’ as its key word, the UDF came up with its own version, doing an encore and announcing a few more programmes for people’s wellbeing. In addition, the UDF promised to reform the Public Service Commission (PSC) and bring in a legislation for Sabarimala, two issues the UDF had used at will to corner the ruling front.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, who headed the committee which prepared the manifesto, said the UDF plans to set up a ministry of happiness if voted to power. The LDF had promised to increase its monthly welfare pension to Rs 2,500 in a phased manner while the UDF, on Saturday, announced it would increase it to Rs 3,000. A welfare pension revision panel modelled on the pay commission has also been proposed.

The manifesto, prepared after holding exhaustive deliberations with a cross section of people in the state, highlights the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme. It aims to provide a monthly aid of Rs 6,000 to underprivileged families.The Opposition, Congress in particular, had protested against the state-run LIFE Mission housing project, but the manifesto promises to build five lakh houses under the scheme for eligible people. 

It also says corruption allegation against the scheme will be probed and discrepancies rectified.Plans to set up an automated system to report vacancies in PSC and create advice memo have been announced. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala released the manifesto — Prosperous Kerala, Global Kerala — in the presence of all UDF allies. 

