STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC directs EC to file counter to pleas of two BJP candidates against rejection of their nominations

The Election Commission, citing Constitutional provisions, opposed the pleas, contending that since the election process has set in, the intervention of the court was not warranted.

Published: 21st March 2021 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Sunday sought the response of the Election Commission to pleas by two BJP candidates challenging the Returning Officers' decision rejecting their nominations for the April 6 assembly polls.

At a special sitting, Justice N Nagaresh directed the EC to submit its counter-affidavit on Monday and posted the petitions for further hearing at 12 noon.

During the hearing on Sunday, the Election Commission, citing Constitutional provisions, opposed the pleas, contending that since the election process has set in, the intervention of the court was not warranted.

BJP's N Haridas and Nivedida Subramanian petitioned the court after their nominations were rejected during scrutiny on the ground that their papers did not have the signature of the party's state president.

In their pleas, they contended that their respective Returning Officers should have given them time to rectify the defects which were not fatal.

BJP fielded Haridas, party's Kannur district president, and Nivedita, Mahila Morcha state president, as its nominees in Thalassery in Kannur district and Guruvayur in Thrissur district respectively.

In her petition, Nivedita contended that the Guruvayur Returning Officer's action was "absolutely authorised and arbitrary" in rejecting the nomination solely on the ground that the intimation in Form B of the Conduct of Election rules submitted at the time of scrutiny was belated.

She submitted that the Returning Officer acted without jurisdiction in ignoring Rule-4 of the Conduct of Election Rules clearly specifying that the defects in Form A or B are not fatal to the nomination.

Seeking the intervention of the court, Nivedita claimed the action of Returning Officer was malafide and amounted to abuse of power which will stall the elections.

The nomination of BJP ally AIADMKs candidate R M Dhanalakshmi was also rejected at Devikulam in Idukki district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Kerala elections 2021 BJP candidates nomination rejection Kerala high court N Hridas Nivedida Subramanian
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp