Kerala HC's special sitting to hear BJP's plea against rejection of election nominations on Sunday

The nomination papers were rejected on Saturday, the day of scrutiny, citing the reason that Form A, which is to be submitted, did not have the mandatory signature of party state president.

Published: 21st March 2021 12:05 PM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Sunday will hold a special sitting to hear the petitions filed by BJP candidates of Guruvayur and Thalassery assembly constituencies challenging the orders of returning officers rejecting their nominations.

The petition was filed by BJP's Kannur district president N Haridas, the candidate from Thalassery constituency in Kannur district and Mahila Morcha State President advocate Nivedida Subramanian, the candidate from Guruvayur in Thrissur.

Justice N Nagaresh will hear the petitions at 2 pm today. The nomination papers were rejected on Saturday, the day of scrutiny, citing the reason that Form A, which is to be submitted with the nomination (a political party sponsoring a candidate), did not have the mandatory signature of party state president.

In the Guruvayur constituency, BJP candidate Nivedida Subramanian's nomination was rejected on the same grounds. The petitioners contended that this was not a valid ground to reject the nomination papers, hence it is illegal.

The returning officer also rejected the nomination papers of Dhanalakshmi, candidate of AIADMK, the coalition partner of NDA. But it was not challenged in the High Court.

