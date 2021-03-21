Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala flays media for whitewashing LDF in opinion polls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stung by the pre-poll survey released by various media houses, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday criticised the media in general in strong terms for whitewashing the state government by predicting a win for them.

"Each survey result was an attempt to give a good certificate to a corrupt government which was involved in a slew of corruptions. And the survey results were the thanksgivings of the media to the government in return of ads given to the media to the tune of Rs 200 crore," he said.

"During the last parliament elections, a lot of pre-poll survey results were published and the surveyors were seen nowhere when the election results were announced. There is also a move to tarnish the image of the Opposition leader who relentlessly grills the state government over a host of corruption charges. The allegations were levelled against the state government based on solid evidence and the state government had to yield to the demands of opposition later," he said.

"The CPM couldn't damage the reputation of the opposition leader and if you think the image of the Opposition leader can be tarnished through a number of pre-poll surveys, you are wrong," he said to the media adding, "The UDF has no trust in these pre-poll results and it has faith only in people' mandate."

Ahead of the elections, almost all pre-poll survey results released have predicted a comfortable win for the LDF government in Kerala.