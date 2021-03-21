Man creates ruckus at LDF campaign meeting in Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a dramatic incident, a man, believed to be drunk, entered the stage of LDF convention at Thekkinkadu Maidan on Saturday after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left the venue. He even pushed down CPM leader Baby John.Chief Minister had addressed a large gathering of party workers as a part of election campaign.

Aftrer his speech concluded at 7pm, he left the venue. Soon, a young man, who claimed to be a party worker, climbed on to the stage and sat next to the dignitaries on the dais. Once red volunteers indicated about it, Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar questioned the person and asked him to get down from the stage.

Though he did not refuse initially, later he stood up and pushed Baby John down who was addressing the public.Red volunteers and the minister helped Baby John to get up. The police took the person identified as Shukkoor into custody.