NSS continues to target LDF over Sabarimala

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Coming down heavily on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s comment backing the CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran’s remarks against NSS on the Sabarimala issue, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said that by justifying Kanam, the CM was indirectly criticising the stance taken by the NSS on the issue. “The NSS has stood with the devotees. However, the state government has never taken a stance in favour of the faithful,” Nair said. After Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran apologised for the government’s response on the issue, Nair said confusion was prevailing among LDF leaders.