Oommen Chandy seeks time to resolve Irikkur issue

With incumbent Kannur DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni contesting from Kannur seat, dissident leader Sony Sebastian has put forth a demand before the leadership to post him as DCC president.

Published: 21st March 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Sajeev Joseph, Congress candidate in Irikkur, is continuing with his low-key campaigning there, the issue of dissidence raised by Sony Sebastian continues to create problems for the party.On Saturday, senior leaders  K C Venugopal, Tariq Anwar and P Viswanath held a meeting at Indira Bhavan here to end the stalemate in Irukkur.

With incumbent Kannur DCC president Satheeshan Pacheni contesting from Kannur seat, dissident leader Sony Sebastian has put forth a demand before the leadership to post him as DCC president. At a time when the campaigning in Irikkur and also in Kannur district is yet to gather momentum due to intra-party issues, senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy informed that conciliatory talks are yet to be completed.

“Some more time is required to resolve the issue in Irikkur. A section of Congress leaders have stepped down from their official roles. I urge them to revoke the decision and work for the victory of the official candidate”, said Oommen Chandy. On Friday, Oommen Chandy had held talks with Sony Sebastian in the presence of K Sudhakaran, MP, Irikkur MLA K C Joseph, Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph and Satheeshan Pacheni.

'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

