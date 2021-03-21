Rahul factor may not weigh in on voters this time

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Rahul factor was discussed in the state post-2019 Lok Sabha polls, which witnessed a landslide victory for the UDF. The former Congress chief was the candidate in Wayanad and he won by a record majority of over 4.37 lakh votes.

All vote banks, barring those of the LDF and the NDA, had rallied behind Rahul Gandhi to empower him to dethrone the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and that was cited as the major reason for UDF winning 19 out of the 20 seats. Those anti-Modi votes had been loosely called the ‘Rahul factor’ in the Kerala context.

But two years down the lane, will such a factor work in favour of the UDF in the assembly elections, especially with Rahul and Priyanka Vadra all set to hit the campaign trail in the state next week? “Unlikely. There is no such thing like the Rahul factor now,” says social commentator and media critic M N Karassery.

“In 2019, Rahul was one of the factors which contributed to the spectacular victory of the UDF. The main reason for votes getting consolidated in favour of UDF was the anti-Modi trend. Besides, a national leader like Rahul Gandhi contesting in Kerala should have definitely garnered votes,” he said.

“But such a situation doesn’t exist now. Moreover, even Rahul’s presence cannot put an end to infighting in the state Congress. The apolitical voters are upset with the UDF. Look at the manner in which the UDF juggled with candidate announcement in the Dharmadom seat, where the alliance should have known even five years ago that sitting MLA Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be the LDF candidate,” Karassery pointed out.

According to him, if the Congress were able to get Shashi Tharoor, MP, to woo the electorate instead of Rahul, the party will stand to benefit more. “But the present Congress leaders are against focusing on Tharoor as they know only too well that they will become irrelevant,” added Karassery.