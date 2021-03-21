Rahul Gandhi to start first schedule of campaigning on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rahul Gandhi, UDF’s star campaigner, will kick-off the first schedule of his campaign in the state on Monday. He will arrive in Kochi at 11am by a special flight. He is expected to address three public rallies in the city as well as road shows in neighbouring Alappuzha on the day.

In his first programme of the day, Rahul will interact with students of St Teresa’s College for an hour from 11:30am. It will be followed by a reception at Goshree junction at Vypeen and later at Veli junction at Fort Kochi.

After lunch, Rahul will arrive at Kacheripady where he will be campaigning for K Babu. After his programme in Kochi, he will proceed to Alappuzha where he is expected to attend corner meetings at Pattanakkad (Alappuzha, Aroor and Cherthala), Cheppad, Haripad and Kayamkulam. On Tuesday, Rahul is expected to campaign for UDF candidate Mani C Kappan at Pala.