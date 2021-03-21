STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribute to those who lost lives in historical uprising: Sandeep Vachaspathi

 He said the CPM and CPI should stop attacking the NDA over the floral tribute.

Published: 21st March 2021 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

BJP candidate in Alappuzha Sandeep Vachaspathi paying floral tributes at Punnapra-Vayalar martyrs’ column on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Defending his decision to offer tribute at the Punnapra-Vayalar martyr column, Sandeep Vachaspathi, the NDA candidate in Alappuzha, said he was remembering the people who laid down their lives in the police action in 1946. “I visited the martyr column to pay tribute to the poor people who sacrificed their lives in the name of revolution. I never tried to disgrace martyrs,” Sandeep said at a press conference here on Saturday.  

 He said the CPM and CPI should stop attacking the NDA over the floral tribute. Sandeep said many writers have raised questions about the labourers’ revolt and the subsequent police action. “The uprising of Punnapra-Vayalar was not a revolt by the labourers but a betrayal by the leaders of the Left parties. No leader became a martyr. Only poor labourers and illiterate people from the area became victims of the police firing. This is evident from the writings of Left leaders,” Sandeep said. 

“No leader, including V S Achuthanadan, T V Thomas and E M S Namppodirippad, was at the site when the police firing happened. Hence, Left parties should clarify about the incident,” he said.

