Blow for NDA as Kerala HC junks plea against rejection of nominations of three candidates

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major setback for the BJP-led NDA, the Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the petitions filed by N Haridasan and advocate Nivedida Subramanian, BJP candidates from Thalassery and Guruvayur respectively, and Dhanalakshmi, candidate of the AIADMK, the coalition partner of the NDA, in Devikulam.

Justice N Nagaresh held that the court is not inclined to interfere with the orders passed by the returning officers. The court also considered the submission of the Election Commission that courts are barred from interfering in the poll process once the elections are declared.

The court had considered the petitions in a special sitting on Sunday and adjourned the case for Monday. The EC had submitted that courts were barred from interfering in the poll process once the elections are declared.

In a statement, the Commission submitted that in the Ram Phal Kundu vs Kamal Sharma case, the Supreme Court observed that "it has been held by a catena of decisions of the court that once the nomination paper of a candidate is rejected, the Act provides for only one remedy, that remedy being an election petition to be presented after the election is over, and there is no remedy provided at any intermediate stage." In view of the legal position, these writ petitions are not maintainable.

According to the Commission, after the last day of withdrawal of candidatures and allotment of symbols, the returning officers will publish the list of candidates. A copy of the list of contesting candidates is to be furnished to the government presses immediately after the publication of the list of contesting candidates to commence the work of printing ballot papers.

The ballot papers, postal ballots, tendered ballots, ballot tables for electronic voting machines are to be printed in respect of 140 assembly constituencies. The postal ballots have to be despatched in advance to voters who are entitled to cast postal votes including COVID 19 patients. Therefore, any interference by the court at this stage will interrupt and delay the progress of election proceedings and stall the election process.

The Supreme Court had held that elections should be concluded as early as possible according to the time schedule and all controversial matters and all disputes arising out of elections should be postponed till after the elections are over so that the election procedure will not be unduly retarded.

The improper rejection of nomination is a ground for declaring the election of the returned candidate to be void under section 100 (1) (c) of the Representation of the People Act in an election petition. Once the nomination paper of a candidate is rejected, the act provided only one remedy that challenges it after the election is over. The right to contest an election is only a statutory right and the remedy under the statute has to be resorted to.

Nivedida Subramanian submitted that the returning officer acted outside his jurisdiction by ignoring Rule 4 of the Conduct of Election Rules, which clearly says that the defects in Form A or B are not “fatal” to the nomination. Forms A and B have nothing to do with the nomination and they are relevant only when allotting symbols to candidates. The petitioner has been robbed of her statutory right to contest the election without any justification by misusing the power.

Haridasan contended that he had produced Forms A and B along with the nomination. The only defect noted was in Form A as the signature of the BJP national president was not there. Though his client had sought to bring Form A after rectifying the defect, it was not allowed. It was only a curable defect. The returning officer has not applied his mind and the nomination is never rejected on such technical grounds.