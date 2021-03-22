STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Central and state govts out to destroy fisheries sector: Latin Catholic Church

The bishop demanded that any policies taken to destroy the traditional fisheries sector in the name of tourism and development should be opposed by the government.

Published: 22nd March 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

J Mercykutty Amma

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The state government led by LDF, which boasts of a strong support base in the coastal belt in the state, has come in for sharp criticism from the Latin Catholic Church that has a significant influence among the fisher community over its fishing policy just days ahead of the assembly elections. 

Kollam Bishop Paul Antony Mullassery’s pastoral letter, read out in the Latin Catholic churches in the diocese on Sunday, said there was an attempt to destroy the state’s fishing sector and sell it to monopolies.
The letter, titled ‘Fisheries: Care and vigilance needed’, called for defeating the policies adopted by the Central and state governments against the fisher families. The bishop said though the state government’s deep-sea trawler agreement with EMCC International Pvt Ltd was withdrawn due to the strong opposition, he was shocked to learn that clandestine efforts and legislation to overthrow the existing fisheries sector by allowing corporates and private monopolies to have dominance have already taken place. 

The bishop demanded that any policies taken to destroy the traditional fisheries sector in the name of tourism and development should be opposed by the government. The letter also criticised the amendment to the Fish Marketing Act.It said the move to sell the fisheries sector to monopolies will destroy fishers’ livelihood. “During the Covid lockdown, the state issued an ordinance titled ‘Kerala Fish Auction Marketing and Quality Management’ without consultation. The Centre’s move  to issue mining permits to explore marine resources in the name of Blue Economy should be stopped,” he said. 

‘Bid to evict coastal residents en masse’

“A part of these policies is being implemented with an aim to evict residents in the coastal areas en masse,” said the bishop. Other issues raised in the letter include the hike in the licence fee for fishing vessels from Rs 250-Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000. But it was brought down to Rs 26,500 following stiff opposition. An additional tax of 5 per cent was imposed on the fish sold.

Government officials were appointed to determine the quality of the fish and a condition was brought in that their consent was required. The Rs 25,000 fine for fishing offences has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh, exploiting the toil of the fishermen, he said. With the implementation of the provision that fishing vessels should be demolished after a certain number of years, the fisherfolk will lose their livelihood and fall into poverty. Their permission to operate at any of the fish landing centres has also been revoked, the letter said. 

The exclusive housing scheme for the fishermen was snatched away by integrating it into the LIFE Mission project. The educational aid for students belonging to the fishing community has been slashed. The bishop also demanded immediate action against the government’s move to permit sand mining in coastal areas from Kayamkulam to Neendakara.

Pastoral letter politically motivated, says Minister

Kollam: Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma on Sunday lashed out at the pastoral letter read out in Latin Catholic churches in Kollam. The minister alleged that the Church diocese has issued the letter with political objectives.  “Many of the statements made in the letter are baseless and factually incorrect. The misinformation spread by the Congressmen has come as an official document,” said the minister. This may be due to a lack of understanding or because of having a political interest in the subject. The minister also asked why the diocese should say all these on behalf of the UDF.  Mercykutty Amma said the Church should clarify for whom the baseless pastoral letter was written and hoped that it would withdraw the letter. “In the history of Kollam, no bishop has ever made a blind political intervention. Many believers have been calling me. The fisheries Act is being interpreted without any basis.” Everyone has the right to criticise the government’s mistakes, she added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF Latin Catholic Church Kerala Fishermen Mercykutty
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp