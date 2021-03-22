CM rubbing salt into wounds of devotees, says Congress leader Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy has said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has rubbed salt into the wounds of Sabarimala devotees after CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran hurt them. He alleged that both leaders have been targeting the faithful who have been on a do-or-die battle to protect their beliefs and traditions.

Kanam had said on Friday that after failing in the Sabarimala tradition-protection case in the court, the NSS was bringing believers out on the streets and create issues. Chandy blamed the LDF government for losing the Sabarimala case in the court as it had withdrawn the affidavit submitted by the previous UDF government to protect the beliefs and traditions.

“The LDF government’s affidavit proved crucial in the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the shrine. Pinarayi has yet again rubbed salt into devotees’ wounds by rallying behind Kanam,” said Chandy. The CPM has betrayed the Sabarimala devotees and exposed their double-face on the issue, he added.