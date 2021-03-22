STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress faces uphill task to quell dissent in Elathur

Meanwhile, Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan lent his support to the rebels’ cause and alleged that the Congress gave the Elathur seat to the NCK without proposer discussions.

Published: 22nd March 2021

Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan (R) ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Congress leadership is finding it difficult to quell the dissent at Elathur in Kozhikode where local leaders have rejected the party’s decision to hand over the seat to Mani C Kappan’s Nationalist Congress Kerala (NCK). The United Democratic Front (UDF) will have a to find a solution soon as the last date of withdrawal of nominations ends on Tuesday. Despite marathon talks by the Congress state leadership, dissenting local leaders have decided to go ahead with the rebel candidate. A discussion between the Congress and NCK leaders in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday failed to end the impasse. 

Meanwhile, Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan lent his support to the rebels’ cause and alleged that the Congress gave the Elathur seat to the NCK without proposer discussions. As per the AICC guidelines, the local MP should be consulted while selecting the candidate. Such a deliberation, Raghavan said, did not take place. “If the party leadership still wants to ignore the opposition from within the party, I will have to rethink whether I should continue as the Kozhikode MP,” he said.

Raghavan said NCK candidate Sulfikar Mayoori would not be accepted till the party leadership resolve the issue.Responding to the criticism, UDF convener H H Hassan said Ragavan should not have questioned the Congress leadership decision. “Ragavan should have remembered the opposition he faced from the local leaders when he was named MP candidate in Kozhikode parliament constituency,” Hassan said in Thiruvananthapuram.  Meanwhile, the neither Sulfikar Mayoori and neither the rebel UDF candidate U V Dinesh have started election campaigning so far.  Eight Mandalam committee presidents, two block committee presidents, a KPCC member and the Mahila Congress district president have so far resigned in protest.“We still hope that the leadership will realise the sentiments of party workers and take over the seat from NCK,” a local leader said

