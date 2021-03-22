STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Idukki: UDF may struggle to wrest erstwhile Congress’ bastion

However, there is much hope for the UDF in Thodupuzha, where Kerala Congress supremo P J Joseph is in the fray.

Published: 22nd March 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress supremo P J Joseph

By Arun M
Express News Service

IDUKKI: Over the past one-and-a-half decades, the erstwhile Congress bastion of Idukki has been gradually drifting towards the LDF. In fact, the district has not sent a single member of the grand old party to the assembly since 2006. In 2016, KC(M) had managed to secure the Idukki and Thodupuzha seats, while LDF retained the remaining three — Udumbanchola, Peermade and Devikulam.The results of the recent local body poll too delivered a severe blow to the UDF leadership here, as LDF wrested 31 of the 51 grama panchayats, four block panchayats and the district panchayat.

However, there is much hope for the UDF in Thodupuzha, where Kerala Congress supremo P J Joseph is in the fray. Joseph had won with a record margin of 45,587 votes here in the last elections. He has represented the constituency nine times so far. Thodupuzha is one of the two seats in Idukki where the Joseph faction, a UDF constituent, is in direct contest with the Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M), which is now with the LDF. In fact, his rival candidate K I Antony of the KC(M) was earlier a member of Joseph’s party.

Idukki is the other constituency in the district which will witness the Joseph and Jose factions lock horns. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the UDF had a lead of 37,116 votes in the assembly segment. The LDF had garnered 47,319 votes and the NDA 15,223. However, UDF’s lead declined to 6,424 votes in the 2020 local body elections.The Kerala Congress has been contesting from the Idukki seat since 1991. In 2016, incumbent KC(M) MLA Roshy Augustine garnered 60,556 votes to secure the seat, defeating his former Kerala Congress colleague K Francis George by 9,333 votes. With the Jose faction joining the Left front, Roshy has now been named the LDF candidate. Meanwhile, the UDF allotted the seat to the Joseph faction, which fielded Francis George.

Syriac Thomas, who lost the Peermade seat by a mere 314 votes to E S Bijimol of CPI in 2016, is seeking mandate again this time. The CPI has fielded trade union leader Vazhoor Soman, replacing sitting MLA Bijimol. Udumbanchola, which is being represented by Electricity Minister and senior CPM leader M M Mani, is set to witness a repeat of the constituency’s 1996 battle. Former MLA and senior Congress leader E M Augusthy, who won the seat by a margin of 4,667 votes 25 years ago, has been fielded to wrest the seat from Mani this time. In 2016, the UDF had lost by just 1,109 votes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idukki congress UDF LDF Kerala
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp