Kadakampally’s murals sprout up in capital dist

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Devaswom Minister and LDF candidate in Kazhakoottam Kadakampally Surendran sprung a surprise by using two mural hoardings for his campaigning. He erected one at Sreekaryam Junction which is 400sqft big, and the other, which is 180 sqft in size, near the mini civil station in Kadakampally. “My aim is to support traditional painters who are facing fewer opportunities in the era of flex printing,” he said. A team of artists led by painter Ajith Kumar G made the murals, the background of which is an adaptation of French post-impressionist painter Henri Rousseau’s The Repast of the Lion, he said.