Man kills self after burning wife alive

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: A 65-year-old man doused his wife with petrol and set her alight before hanging himself, following domestic quarrel. The woman later died of burns sustained in the incident, which occurred around 12.30am on Sunday. The deceased are Mathukutty and his wife Saramma, 59, of ‘Thekkeveettil’, Nedumbram village near Tiruvalla, police said. Liji, 35, daughter of the deceased couple, who suffered serious burns while trying to prevent the incident, was admitted to the Alappuzha MCH.

“ Two rooms in the house were destroyed in the fire. Mathukutty was found hanging from a tree in the backyard of his house around 3am by local residents,” a police source said. Though the mother and daughter were rushed to the MCH by locals, Saramma’s life couldn’t be saved and she died around 4.30am.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.