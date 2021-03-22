STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People suffering because of state’s non-cooperation with Centre: BJP leader Tejasvi Surya

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Surya said the Congress leader opted for Kerala to contest the Lok Sabha polls because of the fear that he would lose in UP.

Yuva Morcha national president and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya campaigning for BJP candidate Dr K S Radhakrishnan in Tripunithura on Sunday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A majority of the people-friendly initiatives of the Union government have not reached Keralites because of the non-cooperation of the state government, said BJP youth leader and Karnataka MP Tejasvi Surya here on Sunday. 

He was addressing the youngsters who attended the Youth Town Hall programme organised by Yuva Morcha at JTPAC in Tripinuthura. “It is the people of Kerala who have ended up as the ultimate sufferers due to the state’s non-cooperation with the Centre. This is the same thing that has happened in West Bengal too,” said Surya.He said the state government should try to bring in legislation to protect the rituals at Sabarimala. 

“It is the fake women empowerment attitude of the state government that has led to the issues related to Sabarimala. It is not through destroying religious beliefs that women empowerment should be implemented. Instead, it should be carried out by giving high education, financial stability, equal representation to women in assembly and parliament to women,” he said.

Surya pointed out that the BJP has fielded 17 women in these elections. On ‘love jihad’, he said it is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. “It is a matter of women emancipation,” he said.Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Surya said the Congress leader opted for Kerala to contest the Lok Sabha polls because of the fear that he would lose in UP.

