STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rema faces 3 namesakes,says LDF’s fears evident

While there were two namesakes in the fray who garnered more than 500 votes in the 2016 assembly elections, she has to face three this time.

Published: 22nd March 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

K K Rema, RMPI state secretariat member and UDF pick for Vadakara

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Once again, K K Rema of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) who is contesting the coming assembly election in Vadakara with the support of UDF will have to face namesakes. While there were two namesakes in the fray who garnered more than 500 votes in the 2016 assembly elections, she has to face three this time.

In the 2016 polls, Rema secured over 20,000 votes facing LDF candidate C K Nanu of Janata Dal (S) who secured 49,211 votes and UDF candidate Manayath Chandran of Janata Dal (United) who got 39,700 votes. Nanu won the election by a margin of over 9,500 votes. 

“In many cases, a namesake can cause a poll debacle. The best example is in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections when Congress’ V M Sudheeran lost to CPM’s K S Manoj by 1,009 votes in Alappuzha, while his namesake V S Sudheeran (Virippukandathil Sreedharan Sudheeran) polled 8,281 votes,” said political analyst M G Radhakrishnan. K K Rema is also likely to face a similar situation. For the CPM, defeating Rema is a prestigious issue, he added.

When Rema, in her continuing fight against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his CPM, has the backing of UDF this time, there are three dummy candidates -- K K Rema, K T K Rema and P K Rema to steal her votes. As per the political history of the state, the dummy candidates had made a huge impact on the chances of prominent candidates in several constituencies.

Talking to TNIE, Rema said, “My fight is not against the namesake candidates deployed by LDF out of fear of losing the election. My fight is only against the political fascism promoted by the Pinarayi government in all these years. Even last time, I had to face namesake candidates but I still stood by my word. We can’t no more let Pinarayi sell off our state to the capitalist and market forces.”

“When we go out campaigning now, more stress is being given to create awareness among the people about my correct initials.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K K Rema Vadakara UDF
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp