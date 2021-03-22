STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Scintillating fireworks in store in cultural capital

The district has no permanent loyalty to any political front, and has held the humblest of laymen and the tallest of leaders close to its heart.

Published: 22nd March 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Jumbo Thechikottu Ramachandran at Pooram Villambaram at Vadakkumnathan temple as part of Thrissur Pooram in 2019.

Jumbo Thechikottu Ramachandran at Pooram Villambaram at Vadakkumnathan temple as part of Thrissur Pooram in 2019. (File photo | EPS)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Thrissur, the land of poorams. Mighty elephants, decorated parasols, rhythmic ensembles, high-octane fireworks and sea of people are the trademarks associated with Kerala’s cultural capital, which holds some of the most extravagant festivals in the state.

The district has no permanent loyalty to any political front, and has held the humblest of laymen and the tallest of leaders close to its heart. It also has a history of voting against stalwarts like K Karunakaran (in the 1996 Lok Sabha elections) and his son K Muraleedharan (1998). 

Recently, however, Thrissur has been showing some inclination towards the Left. After the 2001 elections which saw the UDF pocketing 12 out of the (then) 14 constituencies in the district, it has never had an upper hand in the assembly elections here. The last assembly polls in 2016 saw LDF sweep the district, winning 12 of 13 seats. The lone seat UDF won was by a 43-vote margin.

In Thrissur, where an intense three-cornered fight is on the cards, actor-turned-MP Suresh Gopi is pitted against Padmaja Venugopal, daughter of Karunakaran, and CPI candidate P Balachandran. It would not be a surprise if Suresh Gopi emerges as a dark horse.

Irinjalakuda, Chalakudy, Thrissur, Guruvayur and Wadakkanchery are the constituencies where the UDF pins its hopes, whereas LDF expectations are high in segments including Pudukkad, Ollur, Manalur, Nattika, Chelakkara, Kaipamangalam, Kunnamkulam and Kodungallur. 

However, changes in the last lap are likely as BJP votes could prove the game-changer. For instance in 2016, the LDF candidate won Irinjalakuda — usually a sure seat for the UDF — after the BJP candidate secured around 31,000 votes. In Guruvayur, BJP’s candidature is srill unsure as its nomination was rejected. 

In Wadakkanchery — the epicentre of the Life Mission controversy, the LDF machinery is trying hard to trounce the UDF candidate. Left’s loss here would be considered as a mandate against the government in the Life row. The last local body polls saw LDF regaining its upper hand in the Wadakkanchery municipality and panchayats nearby. 

Political observer N Sreekumar pointed out that the grassroot-level organisational machinery of Congress in the district is not efficient enough to raise the stakes of Congress, which is the main problem faced by the UDF in Thrissur. “Even UDF doesn’t expect an upper hand here. But the votes secured by BJP will be crucial. They even have enough potential to overturn the fate of some candidates,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrissur Suresh Gopi Padmaja Venugopal
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp