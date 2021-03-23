Common symbol for PJ Joseph’s candidates

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: As the deadline to withdraw the nomination papers for the assembly elections ended on Monday, the uncertainty over the election symbol of Kerala Congress led by PJ Joseph has also come to an end.Giving a major relief to the Kerala Congress, all its candidates can contest the election with a common symbol of ‘tractor’.

In view of the delay in getting a new election symbol from the Election Commission of India (ECI) post its merger with the P C Thomas faction, all ten candidates fielded by the party had sought ‘farmer driving tractor’ as their poll symbol.

It, however, faced the prospect of receiving another symbol in one seat as Babychan Mukkadan, a Congress rebel, who contests as a candidate of the Indian Christian Secular Party in Changanassery, too had staked claim for the symbol.

Concerned over the development, the Joseph group tried to settle the issue through a discussion with Mukkadan, to no avail. The uncertainty, which had lasted for over a couple of days, ended finally with the returning officer finally allotting the symbol to the Joseph group’s candidate, V J Laly. Mukkadan, meanwhile, has received ‘coconut trees’ as his poll symbol.

Besides the Joseph group, Mani C Kappan, president of the Nationalist Congress Kerala who faces Jose K Mani in Pala, too has been allotted ‘farmer driving tractor’ as his poll symbol.Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P C George, who is contesting from Poonjar, has been allotted the poll symbol of ‘hat’.

The veteran leader had contested under the same symbol during the previous assembly election as well.

There are a total of 66 candidates are in the fray in Kottayam district.