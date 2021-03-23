Denied seat, former Sultan Bathery MLA Rosakutty jumps from Congress to CPM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: State Congress vice-president and former Sultan Bathery MLA KC Rosakutty on Monday resigned from the primary membership of the party and joined CPM. Announcing her decision, she flayed the Congress saying the party is not promoting women and is neglecting Wayanad in general. “The Congress has failed as a secular party. The seat denied to Lathika Subhash is painful. I may campaign for her at Ettumanoor where she is contesting as an independent candidate,” she said.

Soon after she submitting her resignation, a CPM team led by central committee member P K Sreemathi called on her at Bathery and welcomed her to the party. Rosakutty said that she had taken the decision to join the rival CPM after a lot of thought. She will campaign for LDF candidates in Wayanad. Sources indicated that it was CPM politburo member M A Baby who led her to the Left fold. Later, LJD leader and LDF candidate in Kalpetta M V Shreyams Kumar also visited her.

Close to 70-year old Rosakutty has more than three decades of political experience and was the former chairperson of the State Women’s Commission (2012-2017). Rosakutty had tried to get a Congress ticket in Kalpetta — the single general seat in Wayanad— but didn’t succeed.