Kerala Elections: Face off with candidates

MANJESHWAR By

Express News Service

A.Mention one thing that the constituency lacks and what will be your promise to resolve it?

B.What is your take on the opponents?

C.What is your favourite pastime?

D.How are you planning to reach out beyond your vote bank?

E.How will the 89-vote defeat of Surendran in 2016 play out this time?

A K M Ashraf

UDF

A K M Ashraf

A.In 2021, an MLA will not have to focus on roads and bridges in Manjeshwar. I will invest my time on improving healthcare and education sectors. There is no ICU in Manjeshwar. Staffing in hospitals should be improved. And schools need teachers.

B.K Surendran is the state chief of BJP and will get the party’s votes here. CPM’s Ramesan is an outsider. His party is not so strong. I worked in the constituency for 25 years. People know me, my voice and my work.

C.I read a lot. Though I studied in Kannada medium school and did my BA literature in Kannada, I keep reading Malayalam newspapers. Every morning I read six newspapers.

D.When the LDF government was appointing Malayali teachers to Kannada medium schools, there were widespread protests. I also led such protests. Half of the people of the constituency speak Tulu and Kannada. Some organisations have come out with slogans demanding Kannada-speaking MLA in Manjeshwar. Here’s their chance.

E.It will have a bearing on the election. In the byelection in 2019, the IUML defeated the BJP by nearly 8,000 votes. That was a big comeback for us. This time too, we hope to maintain the margin.

K Surendran

NDA

K Surendran

A.Manjeshwar is the most backward district in Kerala. There are no industries or jobs. The pandemic exposed the deficiency in the healthcare sector. Some areas don’t have a regular supply of drinking water. With the help of the Narendra Modi government, I will turn it into No 1 developed constituency.

B.Last time, I contested against persons like Abdul Razak and C H Kunhambu. Comapred to them, I don’t believe Ashraf and Ramesan are strong contenders.

C.I hardly get time for movies or to read. But I managed to watch Drishyam 2. It was a good movie.

D.I have been in Manjeshwar for the past 15 years. This time around, the voting will not be on communal lines and a lot of Christians and Muslims will vote for the BJP.

E.People will remember how the IUML stole the last election from us by unleashing large-scale bogus voting. We have taken measures to check that. This time, we will win.

V V Ramesan

LDF

V V Ramesan

A.If elected, I will create an investor-friendly ambiance in Manjeshwar by providing power, water, and land to industries. I will bring in shopping malls and ensure jobs for youths. Another priority is to resolve waste menace.

B.This is a contest among presidents. Surendran is the BJP state president. Ashraf is a former president of Manjeshwar block panchayat and I was the chairman of Kanhangad municipality. Let the voters compare our work.

C.Every morning, I begin my day by visiting at least six to seven houses of bereaved families. I go around checking if the town is clean. I am very particular there is not even a candy wrapper on the road on special days and festivals.

D.I have already covered the entire constituency once and this is my second round. What is important

is whether we are open to listening and how we can help people.

E.In the 2020 LSG polls, LDF was behind UDF by 5,512 votes and trailed BJP only by 2,178 votes in the constituency. Also, the BJP suffered a 7,000-vote drop from what it got in 2019 LS polls and the subsequent bypoll. So, don’t be surprised if we win.