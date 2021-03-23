STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Malappuram: LDF wave may not work in League’s pocket borough

The last time LDF performed well in the district was in 2006, when it won five out of 12 seats, the same secured by IUML.

Published: 23rd March 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty (Express Photo | A Sanesh)

By Vishnuprasad  K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Even if there is an LDF wave across the state in the assembly elections, Malappuram district is unlikely to withdraw its unwavering support to UDF. This happened in the recent civic body elections, in which, despite LDF’s powerful show in other districts, an IUML-powered UDF bagged a majority of local bodies, including 73 out of the 94 panchayats, in Malappuram. In the 2016 assembly elections, UDF secured 14 seats while LDF increased its tally from two in 2011 to four. By fielding strong candidates, UDF has increased its chances of retaining sitting seats and also wrest some from LDF, said political observers.

Veteran journalist N P Chekkutty felt UDF will retain its sitting seats. However, there are some doubts about Tirurangadi where IUML general secretary K P A Majeed is contesting. Chekkutty said by fielding former DCC chief V V Prakash against LDF MLA P V Anvar in Nilambur, UDF has increased its chances of wresting the constituency.

UDF is also giving tough challenges to other LDF MLAs, with Muslim Youth League (MYL) state general secretary P K Firoz pitted against V Abdurahiman in Tanur and social worker Firoz Kunnamparambil against K T Jaleel in Tavanur.  The presence of P K Kunhalikutty, who is leading the election campaign in the district, has also energised the UDF camp. There are allegations that LDF has failed to field a strong candidate against him in Vengara.

The LDF has decided to use its old strategy of fielding independent candidates in the district to make inroads into League and Congress bastions. It mostly finds independents from the pool of people who resigned from UDF. This time too LDF has fielded three more independents – Dibona Nasar in Manjeri, K P Muhammed Musthafa in Perithalmanna and Mithuna C P M in Wandoor – all of them ex-IUML members.Two of its sitting MLAs, P V Anvar (Nilambur) and V Abdurahiman (Tanur), are ex-Congress legislators. MLA K T Jaleel in Tavanur joined LDF from IUML. 

The CPM camp aims to increase its representation in the district from four MLAs to eight, by winning Perithalmanna, Tirurangadi, Tirur and Mankada. In Perinthalmanna, IUML’s victory by just 596 votes last time has prompted LDF to field IUML’s former Malappuram municipal chairman K P Muhammed Musthafa.  In Tirurangadi, LDF withdrew its earlier announced candidate Ajith Kolady to field Niyas Pulikkalakath after people there protested against League’s K P A Majeed. The 1,508 vote margin that the League secured in 2016 in Mankada has boosted LDF’s dream of winning the seat.

The last time LDF performed well in the district was in 2006, when it won five out of 12 seats, the same secured by IUML. How Malappuram’s voters would respond to the popularity of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his anti-CAA stand can be assessed only after the elections. However, a positive response to the two factors was not seen in the local body election results in Muslim League citadels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF IUML Kerala elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala polls Kerala Assembly elections 2021 Kerala assembly polls 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp