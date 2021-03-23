STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Merit’ in Opposition plaint to CEO, entire list under lens

The cards were issued without the recommendation of the booth level officer (BLO) concerned and a detailed inquiry is on, Meena said.

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A preliminary inquiry by district collectors has found merit in Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s complaint about multiple entries in the voters’ list, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena said here on Monday.The CEO also said the assistant electoral registration officer in Udma constituency in Kasaragod has been suspended after it was found that the official had sanctioned a total of five electoral photo identity cards to a single voter. The cards were issued without the recommendation of the booth level officer (BLO) concerned and a detailed inquiry is on, Meena said.

As per the inquiry reports submitted by the collectors, 590 multiple entries were detected in Vaikom, 434 in Idukki, 570 in Chalakudy, 800 in Palakkad and 640 in Kasaragod.Meena said that in Kozhikode and Tavanur, 3,767 and 4,395 complaints, respectively, were received regarding multiple entries. Of these, 50% of the complaints were found to be genuine in Kozhikode. Over 70% of the complaints in Tavanur were also valid, he said.

Though complaints of multiple entries in the voters’ list were received only from some constituencies, it has been decided to subject the voters’ list to a detailed check in all 140 constituencies, Meena said.“BLOs are carrying out physical inspection at the ground level. They will prepare booth-wise list and share it with the presiding officers for verification,” the CEO said. He added that demographically similar entries (DSEs) were common in the electoral roll across the country. Around 24.2 lakh cases of multiple entries were detected across the country as per official figures. However, the focus is on preventing bogus voting, he added. 

96% polling officers vaccinated against Covid

Meena said that while distributing the voter information slip, voters in the ‘absent, shift and death’ categories will be identified. The names of people who figure more than once in the voters’ list will be collected to ensure that no bogus voting happens, he added. As per the new directions from the EC, bike rallies should come to a close 72 hours before the start of polling. The state will be provided 140 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel for the elections. Last year, 120 CAPF companies were deployed in the state. Of the 3.7 lakh polling officers, 96% have been vaccin-ated against Covid-19, Meena said.

I’m vindicated: Chennithala 
Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has welcomed CEO’s statement that the voters’ lists in all 140 assembly constituencies would be verified.

