Putting money into people’s hands only way to restart economy: Rahul Gandhi

Empowerment comes from inside, not from outside. It’s only when you believe in yourself you start to become empowered.

Published: 23rd March 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi interacts with students at St Teresa’s College in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Can you stay in politics clinging on to your principles? Why are petroleum prices going up? Is the Congress party in a crisis? 
These are some of the questions posed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the students of St Teresa’s College when the former visited the college for an interaction. Excerpts from his interaction.

On politics and principles going together.
In an election, you are looking at a majority viewpoint. To find that majority viewpoint, you have to start a conversation. In finding that viewpoint, I can follow a principled position or I can follow an unprincipled position. I can cheat you, and I can come and say three things that you want to hear. You might vote for me, but next time when I come, I’m in trouble. What principles give you is consistency. So, you might sneak away with one election, but in the end, people are intelligent.   

On empowerment.
Empowerment comes from inside, not from outside. It’s only when you believe in yourself you start to become empowered. When you falsely believe in yourself, you become arrogant. Arrogance is not empowerment.

On rising petroleum prices.
Due to demonetisation and GST, the Indian economy was severely damaged. So it was already weak. Then when Covid came, the Indian economy collapsed. The government does not have money. So the government is forcibly taking the money from your pocket through petrol and diesel to run the government.

On ways to revive the economy.
We believe the way to start the economy is by starting consumption. By giving people money so that they can buy things and consume things. What the government believes is don’t start it by consumption, start it by helping the suppliers. We want to put money into people’s hands so that they can buy stuff while the government is saying produce more stuff. We are saying you can produce all you want. If people don’t have the money, they can’t buy.

On women’s empowerment.
I’ll tell you a secret. Women are much more powerful than men. They do not understand their power. Society wants to convince you that you are less powerful but you are not. No woman should be under the illusion that she is not powerful.

