STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rubber farmers unhappy with govt, poll promises

They want an increase in the support price for natural rubber and a policy to attract more industries that use rubber as raw material

Published: 23rd March 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

In Piravom, Pala and Kanjirappally constituencies, parties promise to raise the support price of natural rubber. A large billboard erected by UDF on the Piravom-Pala road pledges to hike the support

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

ERNAKULAM/ KOTTAYAM: Pradeep K Isaac and Isaac P Elias, two rubber farmers in Piravom, were having a discussion on the hard times they had been facing due to rising cost of cultivation and low returns when TNIE caught up with the duo at Kozhikottikavu junction on the Piravom – Pala road. 

Joy Manakkal, a rubber farmer of
Vallavoor in Pala | Albin Mathew

They have been into rubber farming for the past several years on land which have been bequeathed by ancestors. With the stage set for yet another assembly election in the state, both feel that successive governments in Kerala had failed to provide any support to  farmers who have been severely hit by the fall in prices of natural rubber (NR) and rise in input costs. “Rubber farming is no more a main income earner for a farmer. We are forced to take up other jobs to provide a decent living for our families,” said  Pradeep K Isaac, 50, who owns a two-acre rubber farm. 

Isaac Elias, 42, voiced the same concern and said that politicians whom they elected in the past had failed them. “Political parties come up with tall promises during elections. The promise to increase the support price of one kg of natural rubber to Rs 250 is nothing but mere eyewash. We really don’t believe them,” said Isaac.    

In Piravom and Pala constituencies, both the LDF and the UDF have touched upon the highly sensitive issue of hiking the minimum support price (MSP) for natural rubber to win over  rubber farmers who make up majority of the voters. While the UDF has put up huge hoardings promising to hike the support price of natural rubber to Rs 250 if voted to power, the LDF, in its election manifesto, has vowed to raise the support price for natural rubber to Rs 250 from Rs 170. But the farmers aren’t happy with the LDF government either, because in the last five years the government failed to look into their issues. 

Pradeep  said people have great expectations from UDF candidate Anoop Jacob. “Being a small party, which has only one representative in the assembly, Anoop has a lot of limitations. But he has great acceptance among  voters in the constituency. Our main demand is to increase the support price for natural rubber and have a policy to attract more local industries that use natural rubber as raw material,” he added.  
Isaac, who now operates an earth mover to earn that extra money, said, “Politicians one after the other have been cheating rubber farmers after making tall promises. The LDF government did the same.  Though the fight between the UDF and the LDF candidate is going to be tight, UDF candidate Anoop Jacob has an advantage,” he said.In Pala, farmers said though successive governments had let them down, they stood with the late Kerala Congress supremo K M Mani since the people of Pala had a special affection for him. 

“We know that the political leaders who represented us in the assembly over the years hadn’t done anything much for our welfare. But we voted for K M Mani because he had a special connect with the people of Pala,” said Joy Mannakkal, 65, a rubber farmer at Vallavoor in Pala.  Joy has been toiling hard in his rubber plantation from a very young age and he had decided against allowing his children to follow suit. “I didnt want my children to face the crisis which I have faced as a rubber farmer. So I gave them quality education and now they are in other professions,” he added.  

Raju V Jose, another rubber farmer who also runs a rubber nursery in Pala, said the contest between the UDF and the LDF in Pala will be tight this time. “We will witness a tough contest this time in Pala,” 
he said.

AJAY KANTH

Reporting from Piravom/Pala

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rubber farmers Kerala Elections
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp