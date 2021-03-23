STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Tainted IAS officer Sriram as poll observer in TN raises many an eyebrow

As per the EC’s  rule, the observers should give an affidavit saying that they do not have any criminal cases pending against them nor their relatives are contesting elections.

Published: 23rd March 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman

IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The appointment of IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, who is the first accused in the accident death of senior journalist of ‘Siraj’ daily K M Basheer, as election observer for poll-bound Tamil Nadu has stoked controversy.

The 34-year-old officer was appointed as observer in Thiru.vi.ka Nagar and Egmore Assembly constituencies by the Central Election Commission overriding its own statute that the government officers against whom criminal cases are pending should not be appointed election observers.

Sriram, a 2013 batch officer, has been charged under IPC sections pertaining to murder, destruction of evidence, destruction of public property etc. As the appointment ignited controversy, the management of vernacular daily Siraj approached the Election Commission (EC) and urged it to roll back the decision. 

As per the EC’s  rule, the observers should give an affidavit saying that they do not have any criminal cases pending against them nor their relatives are contesting elections. “The Chief Secretaries of the states recommend officers of spotless character for poll duties. But in Sriram’s case that procedure has been flouted,” said the Siraj management. 

Apart from the ECI Secretary General Umesh Sinha, the management also lodged complaints with CEO Teeka Ram Meena and Chief Secretary V P Joy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sriram Venkitaraman IAS officer Tamil Nadu Elections
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp