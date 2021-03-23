STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Will Ernakulam remain UDF citadel this time too?

In Kunnathunad, the candidature of Twenty20’s Sujith P Surendran has made the contest unpredictable.

Published: 23rd March 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the election campaign of UDF Vypeen assembly candidate Deepak Joy in Vypeen, Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the election campaign of UDF Vypeen assembly candidate Deepak Joy in Vypeen, Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam district showed its allegiance towards UDF even when the wind blew in LDF’s favour in the 2016 assembly polls and the civic body elections. UDF’s hopes of retaining its citadel are riding high on these figures. 

UDF has an edge in seats like Tripunithura, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, Aluva, Paravoor, Thrikkakara, Piravom and Kochi, while LDF’s chances are better in Kunnathunad and Kalamassery. Vypeen and Ernakulam are witnessing a tough battle. The candidature of Shaji George as an LDF-backed independent has turned the fight in Ernakulam into a neck-and-neck bout. 

In assembly polls, LDF was able to send a representative from Ernakulam only twice since 1957 — writer M K Sanoo in 1987 and Sebastian Paul in 1998. On both the occasions, factional feud in Congress helped LDF. Now, sitting MLA T J Vinod is seeking people’s mandate for Congress again. LDF could not field a strong candidate against him despite the support of Latin Catholic Church. NDA has fielded Padmaja S Menon, Mahila Morcha leader. 

In Kunnathunad, the candidature of Twenty20’s Sujith P Surendran has made the contest unpredictable. UDF has fielded legislator V P Sajeendran to retain the seat. P V Sreenijan, a former Youth Congress leader, is the LDF candidate. Renu Raj, BJP state secretary, is the NDA candidate.

Vypeen is the only seat witnessing a battle between debutants. The fishing row may shift votes as fisherfolks have considerable influence here. LDF has fielded K N Unnikrishnan, a CPM district secretariat member, while UDF has fielded Deepak Joy, a Youth Congress leader. BJP has fielded its district secretary K Shyju after taking over the seat from ally BDJS. 

Tripunithura is seeing a repeat of 2016, with five-time MLA K Babu taking on CPM’s M Swaraj, the sitting MLA. Former PSC chairman and Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor K S Radhakrishnan is the NDA candidate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam UDF Kerala elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala polls Kerala Assembly elections 2021 Kerala assembly polls 2021
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp