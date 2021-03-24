STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EC keeps in abeyance schedule of polls to fill three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala

Election to three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala falling vacant next month was to be held on April 12.

Published: 24th March 2021 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (Photo |PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Wednesday decided to keep in abeyance the schedule of elections to fill three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala after the Law Ministry flagged some issues.

"The commission had announced schedule for biennial election for three seats to Council of States (Rajya Sabha) from Kerala. In the meanwhile, a reference has been received from the Ministry of Law and Justice. Pending examination of the reference, the commission has decided to keep the aforementioned proposed notification and schedule in abeyance till further orders," the commission said in a statement.

Abdul Wahab of the IUML, K K Ragesh of the CPI(M) and Vayalar Ravi of the Congress are retiring on April 21.

The notification for the biennial elections was to be issued on Wednesday.

Members of the legislative assembly elect Rajya Sabha members.

The MLAs of the outgoing assembly, in which the ruling LDF has a majority, were to elect the three new members.

Kerala assembly elections will be held on April 6 and counting will take place on May 2.

