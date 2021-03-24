STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala elections: Special security cover in northern districts

 As many as 140 companies of central forces will be deployed in Kerala to provide security for the upcoming Assembly elections.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 140 companies of central forces will be deployed in Kerala to provide security for the upcoming Assembly elections. Chief Election Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena had earlier sought the service of 150 companies of central forces after assessing the security requirements of the state,Compared to the previous Lok Sabha polls, the state will be getting more security cover from the central forces. In 2016, 121 companies were deployed across the state.

The increase in number of polling stations and the intelligence inputs suggesting possibilities of communal and political violence during the campaign phase and post-poll phase had prompted the CEO to ask for more security personnel from the centre.

The central forces draw their men from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).Meena said about 50 companies of CRPF has already reached the state, while the rest of the force will be arriving soon in a phased manner. 

The northern districts will be provided special attention owing to its history of political and communal flare ups in the past. Meena added that the central forces will be deployed in all the sensitive booths in the northern districts.

